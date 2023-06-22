NMB (The Neal Morse Band) launch live recording of 'Another Story To Tell'

Cover art

(RAM) NMB (The Neal Morse Band) present 'An Evening Of Innocence & Danger: Live in Hamburg', a live recording of their 2022 tour in support of their most recent studio album. Recorded live in Germany, this 3-disc release captures the band in fine form, presenting 'Innocence & Danger' & more over nearly 2 and a half hours of music, and will be released on July 14th, 2023.



Today, fans can listen to the band perform 'Another Story To Tell' from 'Innocence & Danger'. Mixed & mastered by longtime collaborator Jerry Guidroz, the album will be available as a limited 3CD digipak, and digital album.

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Gillette & Bill Hubauer demonstrate a chemistry like no other on this musical document of that tour, supporting their fourth studio album, released in 2021. "NMB's Innocence and Danger tour was an amazing experience all the way around and the Hamburg gig was a real stand out!", says Neal, "The band was firing on all cylinders and the audience was so close to us and roaring from the very first note."



Mike Portnoy continues, "It was our first post-Pandemic tour so everybody (including the audience) was just happy to be at shows again experiencing live music together. We particularly felt the love and emotions this evening in Hamburg which has always been an amazing audience for NMB."

