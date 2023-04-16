NOFX Offshoot Melvinator Shares New Track 'I Believe In Goddess'

(Cosa Nostra) Melvinator, the punk-meets-EDM project from Eric Melvin - founding member and guitarist of legendary punk rock outfit, NOFX - has dropped brand new single, 'I Believe In Goddess'. The track is taken from his debut album 'The Rise Of The Melvinator' set for release on May 12th, 2023 via Bottles To The Ground.
Speaking on the news of his debut album and the release of "I Believe In Goddess", Eric Melvin shares, "I am so stoked to be announcing 'I Believe in Goddess', as the third and final single from my upcoming album Rise of the Melvinator. The love that I have received for this project has been exhilarating! I'm humbled. The debut Melvinator album will be dropping soon. Keep an eye to the skies."
The release of "I Believe In Goddess" follows the release of previous single "Regaining Unconsciousness", released last month along with the news of Melvinator's debut album, 'The Rise of The Melvinator'.
With a packed schedule for 2023, Melvinator has teamed up with long-time friend, bandmate, and label boss Fat Mike as one of the first signings to his new label Bottles To The Ground. With the announcement of "Rise Of The Melvinator", he will offer fans brand new versions of NOFX staples. Produced by Fat Mike and recorded over the course of two years alongside producer Baz The Frenchman (NOFX - The Decline at Red Rocks) and Danny Lohner of Nine Inch Nails, the project continues Eric Melvin's exploration of the do-it-yourself links between punk rock & EDM.
NOFX's Eric Melvin Shares Video From Melvinator Project
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Blame It On The Whiskey' With New Live Video
NOFX Offshoot Melvinator Shares New Track 'I Believe In Goddess'
Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her New Album And More
Jagwar Twin Shares 'Great To Be Human' Visualizer
Neil Young Continues Bootleg Series With The Ducks and Santa Monica Flyers Releases
Stephen Stills Shares 'The Lee Shore (with David Crosby)' Live At Berkeley 1971