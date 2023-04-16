NOFX Offshoot Melvinator Shares New Track 'I Believe In Goddess'

(Cosa Nostra) Melvinator, the punk-meets-EDM project from Eric Melvin - founding member and guitarist of legendary punk rock outfit, NOFX - has dropped brand new single, 'I Believe In Goddess'. The track is taken from his debut album 'The Rise Of The Melvinator' set for release on May 12th, 2023 via Bottles To The Ground.

Speaking on the news of his debut album and the release of "I Believe In Goddess", Eric Melvin shares, "I am so stoked to be announcing 'I Believe in Goddess', as the third and final single from my upcoming album Rise of the Melvinator. The love that I have received for this project has been exhilarating! I'm humbled. The debut Melvinator album will be dropping soon. Keep an eye to the skies."

The release of "I Believe In Goddess" follows the release of previous single "Regaining Unconsciousness", released last month along with the news of Melvinator's debut album, 'The Rise of The Melvinator'.

With a packed schedule for 2023, Melvinator has teamed up with long-time friend, bandmate, and label boss Fat Mike as one of the first signings to his new label Bottles To The Ground. With the announcement of "Rise Of The Melvinator", he will offer fans brand new versions of NOFX staples. Produced by Fat Mike and recorded over the course of two years alongside producer Baz The Frenchman (NOFX - The Decline at Red Rocks) and Danny Lohner of Nine Inch Nails, the project continues Eric Melvin's exploration of the do-it-yourself links between punk rock & EDM.

