NOFX's Eric Melvin Shares Video From Melvinator Project

(Cosa Nostra) Melvinator, the new punk-meets-EDM project from Eric Melvin - founding member and guitarist of legendary punk rock outfit, NOFX - has today announced the release of his debut album 'The Rise Of The Melvinator' set for release on May 12th, 2023 via Bottles To The Ground.

Today's announcement is punctuated by the release of new single "Regaining Unconsciousness" and its accompanying new music video. Speaking on the news of his debut album and the release of "Regaining Unconsciousness", Eric Melvin shares, "I am so thankful for the love and support for the first ever Melvinator single, 'American Errorist' from last year.

"This exciting journey continues with this next release, 'Regaining Unconsciousness', one of my favorite NOFX tracks. The lyrics are as relevant today as ever, and the Melvinator version was such a blast to create. I can't wait to share it!

"I am grateful for the space to explore my passions for Punk Rock & EDM and celebrate songs that NOFX fans know and love as much as I do.

"Along with American Errorist, Regaining Unconsciousness will be on my debut album, 'The Rise of the Melvinator' which will be dropping soon. I'm stoked!" Watch the video below:

