NOFX's Fat Mike Launches Bottles To The Ground

(Cosa Nostra) Right on the heels of the exoneration of his new band Codefendants, notorious punk rock legend Fat Mike announces the launch of a new record label, Bottles To The Ground.

This label will be a halfway house for Codefendants, and a home for British punk duo The Meffs, NOFX's Eric Melvin's EDM project Melvinator, and others.

Fat Mike explains the origins of Bottles to the Ground: "When NOFX first played Amsterdam in 1988, we were invited to the closing night of one of the most infamous squats in the city. Not just a squat, this was a punk bar that instructed everyone to smash all glasses and bottles on the street after we emptied them. Apparently there would be no repercussions from the city because no one owned it. So, we drank all night along with hundreds of punks and every f***ing bottle got smashed. To me, it looked like how punk rock music should feel. Bottles to the Ground is the beauty of disaster."

Fat Wreck Chords now has a new imprint Bottles to the Ground. Fat Mike created this label for both his and NOFX's music projects such as Codefendants and Melvinator, as well as other bands that do not fit the traditional Fat sound. This label is a collective not solely owned by Fat, but by all members of NOFX.

"Erin and I both decided that NOFX deserved to be co-owners for all their years of loyalty and support for Fat Wreck Chords. Of course, their percentage isn't as big as mine, but hey..." - Fat Mike

