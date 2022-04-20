Ohio State Marching Band Jump For Van Halen Tribute

(hennemusic) The Ohio State University Spring Athletic Band performed a Van Halen tribute during its halftime show at Ohio Stadium as part of Ohio State's spring football game at home in Columbus on April 16.
The outfit delivered a medley of classic Van Halen tracks, including "Runnin' With the Devil," "Dreams," "Panama" and "Jump", while also recreating the California band's original era logo and the titles of a few of the featured songs, among other images.
Van Halen's self-titled 1978 debut album went on to reach Diamond status for US sales of more than 10 million copies, a rare feat they repeated six years later with their "1984" album, while "Jump" was the group's only US No. 1 single.
Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020 at the age of 65 from a stroke following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Van Halen was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007. Watch video of the Van Halen tribute here.
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani
Alex Van Halen Recently Attempted To Organize Van Halen Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Cancels Young Guns Dates Due To Covid
Pasadena Pays Tribute To Van Halen With Public Performance Stage
David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022