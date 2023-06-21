Onesidezero's Jasan Radford's Band Centershift Release New Song 'The Ride'

(BPR) LA area rock outfit Centershift have released new single "The Ride" via Spotify and Apple Music. The group features singer/guitarist Jasan Radford of Onesidezero notoriety and the track comes on the heels of their recent single "Fade Away". "The Ride" will be released by label/distro partner Auspicious Recordings/Wolf Entertainment, and Summer shows have been announced in support of the track.

"The Ride'' was produced by Jose Alcantar, whose credits include Linkin Park, Blue October, Imagine Dragons, All American Rejects and others. Centershift entered the studio with Alcantar in April to begin work on what will soon be their follow-up album to 'A Different Shade of Color', which was the band's 2022 debut effort. The band is rounded out by Ryan Shane Stuber (ex-Shuvel) on guitar, Ted Wenri (ex-Bemus) on bass and drummer Stefan Storace (ex-BLüPRNT). The band released their debut album A Different Shade Of Color on November 11th, 2022.

"The Ride, is about speaking to a loved one that has passed, and never getting to say the Words. Don't take time for granted" - Jasan Radford / Guitar-Vocals

07.28.23 - The Pourhouse - Lava Diva, Faint on Call, Shea Stratton from State to State - Oceanside, CA

07.29.23 - Corbin Bowl - with Faint on Call , MAL - Tarzana, CA

08.02.23 - The Six - Faint on Call, MAL - Ventura, CA

08.05.23 - Kilowatt - with Faint On Call - San Francisco, CA

08.19.23 - The Knitting Factory - with Stanford Prison Experiment, Lava Diva, MAL North Hollywood, CA

