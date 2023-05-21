.

Orgy Offshoot Julien-K Share 'Your Tears Mean Nothing' Video

05-21-2023

Julien-k Single art
Single art

(OMG) Industrial/electro rockers Julien-K, founded by original Orgy members Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh debuted their new single "Your Tears Mean Nothing" along with the official music video today via FRAME|WORK. The single was written by Julien-K, produced and mixed by Amir Derakh.

"Your Tears Mean Nothing" is the 1st single and video from Julien-K's upcoming DRK|MODE collection. In stark contrast to the guitar heavy Harmonic Disruptor and the upcoming Trauma Echoes album, DRK|MODE was created using almost no guitars. The band wanted the challenge of retaining their signature dark & heavy sound and emotional feel while using only synthesizers.

The video was created by the FRAME|WORK video team that includes Director/ Editor Oscar Gutierrez, Steve Green on second camera, and color/editing done by The Anix. Watch it below:

