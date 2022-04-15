Osaka Popstar To Deliver Ear Candy In May

(SRO) The anime-meets-NY punk rock collective Osaka Popstar have set a May 6th release dates for their new album, "Ear Candy", via Misfits Records in association with Demented Punk.

SRO sent over these details: Fronted and produced by longtime Misfits and Ramones collaborator John Cafiero (vocals), Osaka Popstar is backed by a revolving line-up of noteworthy punk musicians who deliver crunchy riffs and power pop melodies.

Ear Candy highlights the band's sweet new original single "Lost And Found" and also brings new energy to classic confectionery singles including The Archies' "Sugar, Sugar," The Partridge Family's "I Think I Love You," and The Monkees' "All Of Your Toys."

Ear Candy was recorded with Dean Rispler (The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black) on guitar and bass and Jon Wurster (Superchunk, The Mountain Goats, Bob Mould) on drums and features guest backing vocals from indie rocker Colleen Green. It will be made available digitally as well as on CD and Limited-Edition candy swirl 'bite' vinyl, which can be seen included in the cover artwork (pictured above) illustrated by Josh Howard (Dead@17 comics). The vinyl and CD versions will also include a download card with MP3s plus a digital full-color 24-page variant first issue of the upcoming "Sweetie Candy Vigilante" comic book available exclusively with the Ear Candy release.

Osaka Popstar recently unveiled a deluxe expanded and remastered edition of their debut album, Osaka Popstar And The American Legends Of Punk, which features a backing lineup of punk rock legends Jerry Only (The Misfits), Marky Ramone (Ramones), Dez Cadena (Black Flag) and Ivan Julian (Richard Hell & The Voidoids) along with a special guest appearance from the late outsider music icon Daniel Johnston. The deluxe release includes a new mix of the cereal-inspired track, "Where's The Cap'n" and newly added bonus tracks including, "Super Hero."

It also includes a previously unreleased studio version of Osaka Popstar's cover of Ramones' "Beat On The Brat"-which is currently in rotation on SiriusXM's 'Faction Punk' station-and was recorded with Cafiero on vocals, Rispler on guitars, Sal Maida (Sparks) on bass and Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) on drums.

The band teamed up with Grammy Award-winning artist "Weird Al" Yankovic for Record Store Day Black Friday 2021 to release a "blistering, accordion-tinged cover" (Rolling Stone) exclusive 12-inch split, Beat On The Brat which immediately sold out and was listed as one of the Top 5 and Top 10 Record Store Day releases across several notable media outlets including iHeart Radio News. It included a studio version of "Beat On The Brat" recorded with "Weird Al" on vocals and accordion backed by Osaka Popstar in addition to two previously unreleased live tracks ("Beat On The Brat" and "I Wanna Be Sedated") performed by "Weird Al" and his band on the "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill Advised Vanity Tour." Its flip side includes Osaka Popstar's own studio version of "Beat On The Brat," featured on the aforementioned expanded release, along with three other live versions exclusively released on vinyl performed by the band. "How could I not contribute to this project," says "Weird Al." "I love punk music...I selected 'Beat on the Brat' by the Ramones, because I truly believe it's the most upbeat, danceable song about child abuse ever written."

Grab a copy of Osaka Popstar And The American Legends Of Punk (Expanded Edition) on CD or 180-gram vinyl here.

