Outlaw Music Festival Tour Expanded With New Dates

(EBM) Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation are thrilled to announce additional dates for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
Due to the overwhelming response, the festival has extended the tour through October with dates in Mountain View, Wheatland, and Irvine, California. The dates will feature Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 15, at 10 AM PT. VIP packages will be available, including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 12, at 10 AM PT until Thursday, July 14, at 10 PM PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com
The Outlaw Music Festival west coast dates are in addition to the 20+stop tour currently running this summer and featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov't Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Particle Kid and Brittney Spencer.
"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can't wait to get back on the road again" says Willie Nelson.
"Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night", said Keith Wortman (Co-Founder of Outlaw Music Festival Tour); we are honored to present these once-in-a-lifetime lineups all over the country."
Friday, October 14, 2022
Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Black Pumas
Larkin Poe
Particle Kid
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Black Pumas
Larkin Poe
Particle Kid
Sunday, October 16, 2022
FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Black Pumas
Larkin Poe
Particle Kid
