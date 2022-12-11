Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Fleeing California (2022 In Review)

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Fleeing California was a top 22 story from March 2022: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have reported decided to move from California and return to the U.K. due to the high taxes in the Golden State, according to The Mirror.
The outlet reports that the Black Sabbath legend and his manager and wife are joining the growing number of people fleeing from California and they plan to return to their U.K. home Welders House in Buckinghamshire.
They shared this quote from Ozzy about the decision, "We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really, really like staying and living there.
"If they do the taxes better then I may come back. I do not know. I am taking my recording studio with me. I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over."
The iconic singer also reportedly revealed that he has sought therapy to deal with his Parkinson's disease, the pandemic and recovering from his medical issues. Read his comments about that here.
