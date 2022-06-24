Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration

Album cover art

Ozzy Osbourne has released a Todd McFarlane directed music video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "Patient Number 9", which features a guest appearance from guitar legend Jeff Beck.

The new studio album saw Ozzy once again teaming up with producer Andrew Watt, who worked with the metal icon on his acclaimed 2020 record, "Ordinary Man".

Ozzy had this to say about the title track, "The song is about a mental institution. Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honor. There's no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on 'Patient Number 9' is just jaw-dropping."

McFarlane had this to say about the new video, "Having worked with Ozzy in the past, I jumped at another opportunity to do so again...especially on the music side this time.

"In the harsh business called the music industry, any creative person who's sustained a multi-decades career has shown the skill, talent and tenacity that will always garner my admiration.

"Ozzy has shown many of us creative folks that it's indeed possible to make a living doing what you love for nearly an entire lifetime. Go, Ozzy!"

The album is set to be released on September 9th and will also feature guest appearances from Ozzy's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, guitar legend Eric Clapton, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Jane's Addiction's Chris Caney and Ozzy's former guitarist Zakk Wylde.

Watch the video and see the album tracklisting below:

01. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

02. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

03. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

04. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

05. One Of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

06. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

07. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

08. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

09. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead And Gone

12. God Only Knows

13. Darkside Blues

