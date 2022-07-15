Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Patient Number 9' Video

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing behind the scenes footage of the making of the music video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "Patient Number 9."
The tune sees the rock icon joined by Jeff Beck, one of several guest guitarists on the project, which - like 2020's "Ordinary Man" - was produced by Andrew Watt.
"Having worked with Ozzy in the past, I jumped at another opportunity to do so again...especially on the music side this time," says director and famed artist/comic book creator Todd McFarlane. "In the harsh business called the music industry, any creative person who's sustained a multi-decades career has shown the skill, talent and tenacity that will always garner my admiration. Ozzy has shown many of us creative folks that it's indeed possible to make a living doing what you love for nearly an entire lifetime. Go, Ozzy!"
Due September 9, the album sees Osbourne working with a core lineup of Watt, Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction, and - for the first time ever - Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album.
Watch behind the scenes video and the music video here.
