Ozzy Osbourne Has Completed New Album

Photo courtesy Epic Records

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media on Saturday to share the big news that he has completed work on his new studio album, the follow up to his acclaimed 2020 effort "Ordinary Man".

The metal legend shared via Facebook, "I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records. I'll be sharing all the information about the album and its' upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."

The new record sees Ozzy once again working with producer Andrew Watt, and last October he said told Metal Hammer, "It's going to be similar in tone to Ordinary Man, but I can't describe it completely. I've not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts - we're f***ing around with it all the time."

Ozzy also reunited with longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde on the record and recruited some big named special guests. He shared on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard last year, "On this new album, I'm working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk."

In November, during a chat with the Diary Of The Madmen - The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Podcast, Ozzy was asked "Does Zakk play all of the rhythm guitars on the new album?"

He responded, "Yes Zakk plays on the entire new record. He was home from tour this time unlike when I did Ordinary Man" [Ozzy's 2020 studio album that featured Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Elton John and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith."

Related Stories

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California

Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast

Zakk Wylde Humbled By Playing With Clapton, Iommi, Beck On Ozzy's New Album

Ozzy Osbourne's Stolen 'Blizzard Of Ozz' Gold Disc Returned To Him 2021 In Review

News > Ozzy Osbourne