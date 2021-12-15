Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne revealed in a new interview that he has "done 15 tracks" for a new studio album, the follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 effort "Ordinary Man", earning him a top 21 story from April 2021.
The Black Sabbath legend has once again been working with "Ordinary Man" producer Andrew Watt on the new record as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered in fall at his home in 2019.
Osbourne spoke about the new record to Metal Hammer. He said, "I've done 15 tracks. It's kept me alive you know. These past two years I've been in a terrible f***ing state between the accident and then the pandemic. It's kept me sane - I've needed the music.
He continued, "I struggle a bit, but slowly but surely we're getting there. My only concern right now is finishing the bloody thing. We've got the same production time as the last time, so there's definitely going to be some similarities. But you'll just have to wait and see what you think."
