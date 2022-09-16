.

Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins

09-16-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne Album cover art
Album cover art

Ozzy Osbourne has "a bunch of stuff" that he recorded with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins that is going to "used for another thing", according to Andrew Watt.

Watt produced Ozzy's brand new studio album, "Patient Number 9," which includes three tracks featuring Hawkins, who also received writing credits. Ozzy album dedicated the record to Taylor.

Hawkins and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith were recruited to play drums for the album, Watt told Rolling Stone, and he shared, "There's a bunch of other stuff with Ozzy and Taylor, as well, that's going to be used for another thing."

Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins

Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'

Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener

Ozzy Osbourne Music and Merch

News > Ozzy Osbourne

advertisement
Day In Rock

Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more

Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more

advertisement
Reviews

Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1

Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India

The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed

Living Colour Joined by Steve Vai for 'Cult of Personality (Rock in Rio 2022 Remix)'

Lacuna Coil Premiere Swamped XX Video

Singled Out: Lions and Ghosts' Girl I Luv You

Nickelback Release San Quentin Video

Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47

Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries