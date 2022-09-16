Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins

Ozzy Osbourne has "a bunch of stuff" that he recorded with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins that is going to "used for another thing", according to Andrew Watt.
Watt produced Ozzy's brand new studio album, "Patient Number 9," which includes three tracks featuring Hawkins, who also received writing credits. Ozzy album dedicated the record to Taylor.
Hawkins and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith were recruited to play drums for the album, Watt told Rolling Stone, and he shared, "There's a bunch of other stuff with Ozzy and Taylor, as well, that's going to be used for another thing."
