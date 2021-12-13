Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame2021 In Review

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne scored a top 21 story from April 2021 after he was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame on April 6th.
The WWE have shared the brief video message that Ozzy sent to them to accept the honor during the event that was taped where he was a surprise induction during the combined 2020/2021 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony.
"Thank you so much WWE Universe for this award. I don't deserve it, but thank you anyway," Ozzy says in the video message. "It's all about the fans, really. Our fans are what keep us alive really. It's all about them.
"I wanna thank Vince McMahon and Triple H. Thank you very much, God bless you." Watch the video below:
Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series
Ozzy Osbourne's Stolen 'Blizzard Of Ozz' Gold Disc Returned To Him
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed
Ozzy Osbourne Shares New 'Flying High Again' Video
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more
Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more
The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78- Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021