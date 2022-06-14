Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, took to social media to update fans on the metal legend's condition following his major surgery on Monday (June 13th).

Sharon shared the following message on Tuesday (June 14th)," Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!

"Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him." As we previously reported, Page Six broke the news that that Ozzy underwent surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.

