Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing a preview of the first episode of a video miniseries about the making of his newly-released album, "Patient Number 9."
The rocker will launch the three-part series on September 16 with the first episode, which is entitled "When Ozzy Calls." "Talking about great musicians," says producer/guitarist Andrew Watt in the clip, "whenever there's an Ozzy album, everyone just shows up."
"Patient Number 9" sees Osbourne working with a core lineup of Watt, Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.
"Because of the diversity of all the guitar players," adds McCready, "this is going to be a big record for him." Watch the miniseries preview video here.
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On 'Nothing Feels Right'
Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Nickelback Release San Quentin Video
Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47
Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries
Sleeping With Sirens Deliver Complete Collapse Video
Motorhead Stream 1982 Live Video Ahead Of Iron Fist Reissue
Clutch To Perform New Album On Livestream
Megadeth Launching Rattleheads NFT Collection
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Coming This Month