Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing a preview of the first episode of a video miniseries about the making of his newly-released album, "Patient Number 9."

The rocker will launch the three-part series on September 16 with the first episode, which is entitled "When Ozzy Calls." "Talking about great musicians," says producer/guitarist Andrew Watt in the clip, "whenever there's an Ozzy album, everyone just shows up."

"Patient Number 9" sees Osbourne working with a core lineup of Watt, Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

"Because of the diversity of all the guitar players," adds McCready, "this is going to be a big record for him." Watch the miniseries preview video here.

