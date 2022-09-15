.

Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries

Bruce Henne | 09-14-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne Alternative album art
Alternative album art

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing a preview of the first episode of a video miniseries about the making of his newly-released album, "Patient Number 9."

The rocker will launch the three-part series on September 16 with the first episode, which is entitled "When Ozzy Calls." "Talking about great musicians," says producer/guitarist Andrew Watt in the clip, "whenever there's an Ozzy album, everyone just shows up."

"Patient Number 9" sees Osbourne working with a core lineup of Watt, Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

"Because of the diversity of all the guitar players," adds McCready, "this is going to be a big record for him." Watch the miniseries preview video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'

Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On 'Nothing Feels Right'

Ozzy Osbourne Music and Merch

News > Ozzy Osbourne

advertisement
Day In Rock

Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more

Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more

advertisement
Reviews

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1

Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India

The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Latest News

Nickelback Release San Quentin Video

Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47

Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries

Sleeping With Sirens Deliver Complete Collapse Video

Motorhead Stream 1982 Live Video Ahead Of Iron Fist Reissue

Clutch To Perform New Album On Livestream

Megadeth Launching Rattleheads NFT Collection

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Coming This Month