Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery

Promo photo

Ozzy Osbourne has shared an update with fans after he was released from the hospital following surgery on Monday (June 13th) to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.

The legendary vocalist took to social media and shared, "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

On Tuesday (June 14th), his wife and manager Sharon shared," Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!

"Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."

