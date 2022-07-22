Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Toni Iommi For 'Degradation Rules'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new single, "Degradation Rules", which features a guest appearance by his legendary Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

The tune joins "No Escape From Now" as one of two songs featuring Iommi on the singer's forthcoming album, "Patient Number 9", while marking the first time the guitarist has ever appeared on an Ozzy solo album.

"It was really great working with Tony," says Ozzy. "He's the riff master. No one can touch him in that respect. I only wish we had these songs for Black Sabbath's '13' album."

Due September 9, "Patient Number 9" sees Osbourne working with a core lineup of producer and guitarist Andrew Watt, Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

