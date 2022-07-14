.

Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con

07-13-2022

Ozzy Osbourne McFarlane cover art

(SRO) Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will make his debut at this year's San Diego Comic Convention (Comic-Con International) on Friday, July 22nd.

Osbourne and Todd McFarlane will reveal artwork for the limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book (that is available that is part of some of the special edition album packages) along with a signing at the Stern Pinball/Rebellion Republic booth, further details of which will be announced soon.

The two have also revealed the alternate cover [image above] for the limited-edition cover variant of Osbourne's new album, "Patient Number 9" (out September 9 on Epic) album with artwork by McFarlane and Jason Shawn Alexander.

Watch the McFarlane directed music video for the title track featuring Jeff Beck below:

News > Ozzy Osbourne

