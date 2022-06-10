.

Ozzy Osbourne To Have 'Very Major Surgery'

Michael Angulia | 06-10-2022

Ozzy Osbourne Promo photo
Promo photo

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne is undergoing a "very major operation" that will "determine the rest of his life," according to his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne.

She revealed the news during the Wednesday (June 8th) episode of The Talk UK and shared that she was returning to the United States to be by Ozzy's side for the surgery.

According to Sharon, Ozzy will undergo a "very major operation" on Monday (June 13th), and she said, "I have to be there and it's really going to determine the rest of his life.

Sharon added, "My son is also going to have a daughter in about three weeks, and also it's our 40th wedding anniversary and July 1." Watch the video segment here.

