Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne underwent surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back on Monday (June 13th), according to Page Six.
Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne revealed during the Wednesday (June 8th) episode of The Talk UK and shared that she was returning to the United States to be by Ozzy's side for the surgery.
According to Sharon, Ozzy was scheduled to undergo a "very major operation" on Monday (June 13th), and she added, "I have to be there and it's really going to determine the rest of his life.
A family source has since explained the operation to Page Six, telling the publication that a "lengthy amount of convalescence" is expected following the surgery.
The source also stated, "Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He's having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. He's been in a lot of pain."
