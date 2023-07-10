.

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Power Trip Festival Appearance

Keavin Wiggins | 07-10-2023

Ozzy Osbourne News Festival poster July 10, 2023
Festival poster

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has broken the bad news to fans that he has been forced to pull out of taking part in the Power Trip Festival this fall, that will see performances from AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Tool.

Ozzy issued the following statement about his decision via his publicist SRO, "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.

"The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.

"I love you all and I will see you soon.

"God Bless,

"Ozzy"

