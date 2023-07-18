Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast

(NLM) Paul McCartney is teaming up once again with poet Paul Muldoon, his collaborator on the #1 bestseller The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. This time, McCartney will invite listeners into his creative process with a new podcast co-produced by Pushkin Industries and iHeartPodcasts, out September 20, 2023.

McCartney: A Life in Lyrics is a combination master class, memoir, and improvised journey with one of the most beloved figures in popular music, where each episode focuses on one song from McCartney's iconic catalog - spanning early Beatles through his solo work.

The podcast offers listeners an unrivaled opportunity to sit in on conversations between McCartney and Muldoon where they dissect the people, experiences, and art that inspired McCartney's songwriting. The stories are richly interwoven with contemporary music and soundscapes, providing a revelatory and entertaining window into a true creative genius.

"When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations," Muldoon explains in the prologue episode, out now. "It was McCartney unfiltered."

Season 1 features 12 episodes that include timeless favorites like "Eleanor Rigby," "Back in the USSR," "Let It Be," "When Winter Comes," "Penny Lane," "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey," "Here Today," "Live and Let Die," "Magical Mystery Tour," "Jenny Wren," "Too Many People," and "Helter Skelter." Superfans can binge all of the first season immediately at release with a Pushkin+ subscription. Season 2 will follow with an additional 12 episodes in February of 2024.

McCartney and Muldoon have previously collaborated with great success in the #1 New York Times bestseller The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, which provided the genesis of more than 50 hours of recorded conversations. The Lyrics will be released in paperback on November 7, 2023 with additional new chapters.

"Paul McCartney is one of the most groundbreaking, gifted artists of all time, and his songs have elevated and given meaning to so many moments in so many of our lives - so the chance to launch a podcast that tells the stories behind those songs ... it's a once-in-a-lifetime project," said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. "'McCartney: A Life in Lyrics' will be a first-hand, first-of-its-kind account of his creative process - that has shaped and inspired multiple generations across the globe. We simply could not be more excited to partner with Sir McCartney, Paul Muldoon, executive producer Malcolm Gladwell and Pushkin Industries to bring these stories to listeners everywhere."

New episodes of McCartney: A Life in Lyrics will be released weekly starting September 20, 2023 on iHeartRadio, Apple, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available. Pushkin+ subscribers will be able to binge the entire season on the very first day. McCartney: A Life in Lyrics will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

