Periphery Announce Special Bi-Coastal Performances

(Speakeasy) Periphery, whose recently released their sixth studio album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre, received worldwide praise, have slated their first two headlining performances of 2023: Nov. 4 at House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif. and Nov. 18 at The Palladium in Worcester, Mass.
The pair of dates also feature the band's hand-picked selection of artists, lending a festival feel to the two special evenings. The slate of performers for the California date include Plini, Archspire, Thomas Giles, and Mike Dawes. The Massachusetts performance sees Periphery joined by Plini, Archspire, Thank You Scientist, and Mike Dawes.
"Now that Periphery V has been released and the band has started touring again, we've been planning some unforgettable nights of music," explains Jake Bowen. "It's so cool to look at this line-up and see such diversity in one show, and we can't wait to hit the stage with these bands."
Tickets for both shows are on-sale this Friday, June 16, at 10 am local time, with an artist pre-sale slated for tomorrow (additional details available via Periphery.net).
Periphery released Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre in March. Metal Hammer said the 9-song album proves "why they're miles ahead of their peers," going on to say "Periphery continue to push boundaries." Guitar World described the self-produced collection is "their most wildly ambitious record yet," and Metal Injection described the band as "torchbearers for the genre."
August Burns Red Recruit Periphery Star For 'Pangaea'
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more
Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Get Animated For 'That Was Then' Video
Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest
Queen's Brian May Expands Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen
The Black Dahlia Murder, Chelsea Grin Fall Tour Announced
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart
Girlschool Release 'It Is What It Is' Video
The Cult Announces Western U.S. Fall Tour
My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Launches Limited-Edition Shields Blender Pedal