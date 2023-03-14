Phish's Mike Gordon Announces New Solo Album With Tilting Video

Phish cofounder Mike Gordon has released a music video for his brand new single, "Titling" and announced that he will release his new solo album, "Flying Games", on Friday, May 12th.
The album was produced by Gordon, recorded by longtime collaborator Jared Slomoff, and mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War on Drugs).
Mike said of the new song, "For me 'Tilting' is about being in a situation or a relationship where you don't know if your footing is solid, but then accepting that and realizing you enjoy the feeling of disorientation. Whether it's playing music or driving or experiencing something new, I've always felt more present when I don't know where I'm going next."
Gordon will be hitting the road in support of Flying Games for headline shows and festival performances. See the dates and watch the new video below:
JUNE
15 - Portland, ME - State Theatre,
16 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music Festival *
17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
18 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
20 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
21 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
23 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Music Festival *
24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL
25 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL
27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
30 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
JULY
1 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival *
2 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom
* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE
