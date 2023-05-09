Post-Punk Supergroup Ghost Work Ink Deal For Sophomore Album

(Earshot) Ghost Work (featuring members / ex-members of Seaweed, Snapcase, Milemarker, and Minus The Bear) has signed with Spartan Records.
Ahead of releasing a brand new sophomore record this fall, the label has re-issued the band's 2020 debut album 'You'll Be Buried With' which has been remastered and is also available now digitally here and for the first time ever on vinyl more.
Ghost Work's 2020 debut album 'You'll Be Buried With' marks the first steps of the post-punk supergroup's foray into a collective musical awakening. Featuring Aaron Stauffer (Seaweed), Sean Husick (Milemarker), Erin Tate (Minus The Bear), and Dustin Perry (Snapcase), 'You'll Be Buried With' is melodic, brooding, and cinematic. Fully remastered and available for the first time on vinyl, the record is a perfect blend of DNA derived from the band's past projects paired with the clarity of a fresh musical vision. With a delicate balance of both nostalgic sentimentality and restored adrenaline, 'You'll Be Buried With' resonates deeply with longtime fans and first time listeners alike.
Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals New Studio Album Plans 2020 In Review
Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals New Studio Album Plans
Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations- Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Morgan Wallen Forced To Reschedule Dates Due- Ed Sheeran Added To Country Music Awards- Thomas Rhett- more
Seventeen Almost Top Billboard 200 Cart With 'FML'- Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave Of Companion Releases- IDK- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations
Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup
Chicago Celebrating 56th Consecutive Year Of Touring
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video Of 'Screaming Suicide' Live Debut Performance
Fear Factory Share 'Deprived Mind Murder' Visualizer
The Winery Dogs 'Breakthrough' With New Video
Thy Art Is Murder Announce 'Godlike' Album With 'Join Me In Armageddon' Video
Yes Announce The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour