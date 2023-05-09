Post-Punk Supergroup Ghost Work Ink Deal For Sophomore Album

(Earshot) Ghost Work (featuring members / ex-members of Seaweed, Snapcase, Milemarker, and Minus The Bear) has signed with Spartan Records.

Ahead of releasing a brand new sophomore record this fall, the label has re-issued the band's 2020 debut album 'You'll Be Buried With' which has been remastered and is also available now digitally here and for the first time ever on vinyl more.

Ghost Work's 2020 debut album 'You'll Be Buried With' marks the first steps of the post-punk supergroup's foray into a collective musical awakening. Featuring Aaron Stauffer (Seaweed), Sean Husick (Milemarker), Erin Tate (Minus The Bear), and Dustin Perry (Snapcase), 'You'll Be Buried With' is melodic, brooding, and cinematic. Fully remastered and available for the first time on vinyl, the record is a perfect blend of DNA derived from the band's past projects paired with the clarity of a fresh musical vision. With a delicate balance of both nostalgic sentimentality and restored adrenaline, 'You'll Be Buried With' resonates deeply with longtime fans and first time listeners alike.

