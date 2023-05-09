.

Post-Punk Supergroup Ghost Work Ink Deal For Sophomore Album

05-09-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ghost Work Promo photo
Promo photo

(Earshot) Ghost Work (featuring members / ex-members of Seaweed, Snapcase, Milemarker, and Minus The Bear) has signed with Spartan Records.

Ahead of releasing a brand new sophomore record this fall, the label has re-issued the band's 2020 debut album 'You'll Be Buried With' which has been remastered and is also available now digitally here and for the first time ever on vinyl more.

Ghost Work's 2020 debut album 'You'll Be Buried With' marks the first steps of the post-punk supergroup's foray into a collective musical awakening. Featuring Aaron Stauffer (Seaweed), Sean Husick (Milemarker), Erin Tate (Minus The Bear), and Dustin Perry (Snapcase), 'You'll Be Buried With' is melodic, brooding, and cinematic. Fully remastered and available for the first time on vinyl, the record is a perfect blend of DNA derived from the band's past projects paired with the clarity of a fresh musical vision. With a delicate balance of both nostalgic sentimentality and restored adrenaline, 'You'll Be Buried With' resonates deeply with longtime fans and first time listeners alike.

Related Stories
Post-Punk Supergroup Ghost Work Ink Deal For Sophomore Album

Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals New Studio Album Plans 2020 In Review

Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals New Studio Album Plans

More Ghost Work News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations- Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Forced To Reschedule Dates Due- Ed Sheeran Added To Country Music Awards- Thomas Rhett- more

Day In Pop

Seventeen Almost Top Billboard 200 Cart With 'FML'- Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave Of Companion Releases- IDK- more

advertisement
Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival

MorleyView Lee Small

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Latest News

Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations

Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup

Chicago Celebrating 56th Consecutive Year Of Touring

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video Of 'Screaming Suicide' Live Debut Performance

Fear Factory Share 'Deprived Mind Murder' Visualizer

The Winery Dogs 'Breakthrough' With New Video

Thy Art Is Murder Announce 'Godlike' Album With 'Join Me In Armageddon' Video

Yes Announce The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour