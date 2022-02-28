Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared

Video still

(hennemusic) David Bowie's social media team are premiering previously-unreleased video of a 2000 performance of a pair of vintage tracks that were re-recorded for the recently-available "Toy" album.

The music icon can be seen delivering two mid-1960s songs - "I Dig Everything" and "The London Boys" - live at the BBC Radio Theatre, with the band that played his Glastonbury set that same year, following which they entered a New York City studio to record the "Toy" album.

While video footage of both tunes was cut from the original BBC broadcast; audio of twenty tracks from the appearance was included in the 2021 release of the "David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)" box set.

The previously-unreleased "Toy" - which features new interpretations of songs Bowie first recorded between 1964-1971 - was referenced for years as the singer's "lost album" before its official release in the latest box set and as the "Toy (Box)", an expanded package that deliver 38 tracks and includes the original studio album alongside a collection of alternative mixes and versions, and a set of stripped-down, acoustic-based mixes. Watch the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

