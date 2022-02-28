Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared

(hennemusic) David Bowie's social media team are premiering previously-unreleased video of a 2000 performance of a pair of vintage tracks that were re-recorded for the recently-available "Toy" album.
The music icon can be seen delivering two mid-1960s songs - "I Dig Everything" and "The London Boys" - live at the BBC Radio Theatre, with the band that played his Glastonbury set that same year, following which they entered a New York City studio to record the "Toy" album.
While video footage of both tunes was cut from the original BBC broadcast; audio of twenty tracks from the appearance was included in the 2021 release of the "David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)" box set.
The previously-unreleased "Toy" - which features new interpretations of songs Bowie first recorded between 1964-1971 - was referenced for years as the singer's "lost album" before its official release in the latest box set and as the "Toy (Box)", an expanded package that deliver 38 tracks and includes the original studio album alongside a collection of alternative mixes and versions, and a set of stripped-down, acoustic-based mixes. Watch the live video here.
Singled Out: Pierce Turner's Terrible Good (with Bowie's Gerry Leonard)
David Bowie 75th Anniversary Playlist Goes Online
A Bowie Celebration Stream Extended
David Bowie Box Set Edition Of Lost 2001 Album 'Toy' Streaming Online
Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more
Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago