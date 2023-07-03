Rammstein's 'Deutschland' Given EDM Makeover By Front Line Assembly

Single art

(Glass Onyon) Fresh from two recently completed tour runs across the US, first as the headlining act and second alongside Ministry and Gary Numan, EBM legends Front Line Assembly release a brand new single today, a dark electronic reimagining of Rammstein's groundbreaking "Deutschland," a song that came out after a decade of silence from the industrial metal magnates and courted a fair amount of controversy for its centering of Germany's checkered past, fraught with famine, plague, war, and nationalism.

Front Line Assembly's signature blend of dark synth atmospherics, EBM, and heart-pounding, techno-heavy beats breathes new life into Rammstein's chart-topping industrial anthem, and serves as a standout track on the upcoming cover compilation, A Tribute to Rammstein. This star-studded album features both old and new school industrial acts, with veterans of the vanguard, honoring the leather-clad legionnaires of Germany's industrial giants.

"Deutschland" will be available everywhere July 3rd, coming in hot before A Tribute to Rammstein hits all platforms on August 25th. This single comes just in time to kick off Front Line Assembly's upcoming show dates this September!

Related Stories

Ministry Recruit Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly For Spring Tour

More Front Line Assembly News