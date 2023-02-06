Ministry Recruit Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly For Spring Tour

(fr pr) Ministry are heading back out on the road in 2023 with a series of spring headlining dates, bringing long-time friends Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly along for the ride.



The tour kicks off April 20 in Reno, Nevada and will end with an anticipated performance at the Sick New World Fest in Las Vegas on May 13. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local time in all markets. Find more information and ticketing links at ministryband.com.



Ministry also previously announced a summer run opening for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, kicking off August 24. See all upcoming Ministry tour dates below.



The 2023 appearances come after a wildly successful "Industrial Strength Tour" throughout 2022 and will continue to be a career retrospective of Ministry's greatest works, as the band enters its fifth decade with frontman and creator Al Jourgensen continuing to churn out his indelible missives on the state of the world and society as we know it.



Songs each night of the tour will include selects from across the span of Ministry's full catalog including the latest works from 2021 album Moral Hygiene, which was added to many "best of the year" lists, including Loudwire, Consequence Of Sound, Punk News and XS Rock (where it was ranked the #1 album of the year).



Jourgensen has re-entered the studio and is currently beginning work on Ministry's 16th album - more details will be coming soon.



For the upcoming tour dates, Jourgensen will be joined by band members drummer Roy Mayora, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D'Amour and keyboardist John Bechdel.



MINISTRY SPRING 2023 HEADLINE TOUR

April 2023

20 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

23 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

26 Austin, TX @ Emo's

27 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

29 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

30 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore



May 2023

3 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

4 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hal

5 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

6 Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde

7 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

9 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

11 Billings, MT @ Pub Station

13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest*



*Indicates a festival date where Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly are not playing



MINISTRY OPENING FOR ROB ZOMBIE & ALICE COOPER

August 2023

24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

26 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater



September 2023

1 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

5 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8 Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

12 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

13 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

16 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

19 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

22 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion

23 Anaheim, CA @ HONDA Center

24 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

