Reach NYC 'Killing Time' With New Video

Promo photo

(Atom Splitter) Reach NYC, the alt-metal outfit born out of the legendary New York City hardcore scene, have shared a music video for their new track "Killing Time" and announced their return with a worldwide signing on German powerhouse label AFM Records. Featuring special appearances by Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Kiiara, Sonny + Marcos from P.O.D, Joey Santiago from The Pixies and Sendog from Cypress Hill, Reach NYC are currently gearing up for the release of their long-awaited sophomore studio album.

Nils Wasko, Senior A&R Director of AFM Records, says, "Right from the start of our discussions with René Mata and REACH NYC, creativity and teamwork were the key words. We A&R'ed the whole album together and chose the best engineers and producers available. AFM is here to make sure everyone feels supported in every way. Getting to know René Mata has been such a pleasure and together we will propel their artistry even further on a global hard rock stage."

Formed on Long Island in 1996, Reach were active on the New York scene, frequently rocking infamous haunts like CBGBs alongside the heavy hitting Papa Roach and System of a Down, and festivals like Vans Warped Tour.

Originally named Reach 454, they caught a break when Lava/Atlantic president Jason Flom signed them after a strong performance at a label showcase. The band entered the studio in 2002 with producer Jay Baumgardner (Papa Roach, Evanescence), and emerged in the summer of 2003 with their self-titled debut. The album showcased Reach 454's dynamic melodic shifts and riff-heavy guitar work. The band fell on hard times in 2004 and took an indefinite hiatus.

Throughout the years, Chester Bennington, one of Mata's closest friends, expressed to Rene how important it was for him to keep playing music. The last time Rene and Chester were together in NYC, they hosted a dinner hang with Jacoby, Tobin, and Tony from Papa Roach, Matt Sorum, Marcos of P.O.D., and Rob from Volbeat. While enjoying their dinner, Bennington presented the idea of wanting to put together a tour for the following year with Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Deftones, System of a Down, Papa Roach and wanted Reach to open. Disastrously, the singer passed away that same July of 2017, and Mata fell into a dark depression.

Reach NYC is now premiering a music video for new single "Killing Time," and Mata reveals, "The song is about my internal fight with myself after after losing a close friend. I had relapsed after 25 years of sobriety and had fallen into a massive depression after Chester passed away. The video is the chaos in my subconscious in relapse and depression. A full on war in my heart, head, and soul. Without recovery, family, and friends, I wouldn't have made it out alive. I know the band conveyed it in their playing and recording of the song."

