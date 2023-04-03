Rebellion Share 'Kiew' Video To Announce Their First Live Album

(ALL NOIR) For the first time in their 20-year-long career, heavy power metal force Rebellion is going to release a live album! Today, the five-piece is premiering a first single, a live version of the song "Kiew"!



The 10th full-length release of the band, entitled "- X - Live in Iberia", depicts REBELLION's concert at the famous Paberse Club in Valencia, Spain, recorded on May 15th, 2022. The live album will be coming out on May 19, 2023 via Massacre Records.

The band comments about the first song from the release: "Actually, the song "Kiew" deals with the role and function of the city in the Viking Age. Here, the Nordic ship crews could rest on their way from Sweden to Byzantium (Miklagard) before the difficult and dangerous rapids of the river Dnjepr had to be mastered.

"Basically, we are not friends of political statements in song lyrics and would not see us as a political band. However, from our point of view this war is such a brutal breach with everything that Europe seemed to have learned since WW2. A breach with everything that was responsible for the longest period of peace (and prosperity) in Europe after 1945. After we had addressed the wars and crimes of the 19th and 20th century on our last release "We Are The People", we felt it was our duty to take a clear stand here."

"- X - Live in Iberia" will be available as limited vinyl LP edition, CD Digipak and digital formats on May 19, 2023

