Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Two Grammy Nominations For Raise The Roof

Bruce Henne | 11-15-2022

Robert Plant Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have received two 2023 Grammy Award nominations for their 2021 collaborative studio album, "Raise The Roof."

The project is a finalist in the Best Americana Album category, with the track "High And Lonesome" also recognized in the Best American Roots Song field, which honors songwriters - in this case, Plant, Krauss and producer T Bone Burnett.

"Raise The Roof" features new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.

The album debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last November.

