Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite For South Park Concert

(hennemusic) Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunited for a South Park 25th anniversary concert performance in Denver, CO on August 10th and fan filmed footage of the performance has been shared online.
According to Rolling Stone, the Canadian rockers joined Primus and South Park co-creator Matt Stone on drums at the city's Red Rocks Amphitheater to deliver the 1977 classic, "Closer To The Heart."
Primus - who have been playing the song's full album, "A Farewell To Kings", in its entirety on its 2022 tour - were honored to be joined by Lee and Lifeson, who were performing together for the first time since the 2020 passing of Neil Peart.
"This is one of the most amazing moments of my life," Primus frontman Les Claypool told the audience during an extended jam on the tune. "Matt Stone, is this one of the most amazing moments of your life? Look at who is standing in front of you. It's Geddy and Alex! When I was a young whippersnapper, in my mind, the greatest human being on the planet that held a four-string [bass] in his hand is that man right there, Geddy Lee! That's f**kin' Geddy Lee, right there, everybody!"
Read more and watch video of the reunion here.
Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share New Single
Junior Varsity Deliver 'Rushh' Video
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason- 25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Inflatable Goes On Tour- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite For South Park Concert
Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason
25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Inflatable Goes On Tour
Eagles Announce New Hotel California Dates
Led Zeppelin Revisit 1972 On 50th Anniversary Series
Singled Out: Wayland's Lake House
SiriusXM Share Video From Maneskin's Small Stage Series Concert
Fit For A King Share 'End (The Other Side)' Video