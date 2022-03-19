Rush Share Classic 1981 'Limelight' Live Performance

(hennemusic) Rush are streaming audio of a live version of their 1981 classic, "Limelight", from the forthcoming expanded editions of their "Moving Pictures" 40th anniversary reissue series.
The song is included as part of a full, unreleased concert in the packages that captures the band on the third and final night at Maple Leaf Gardens in their hometown of Toronto, ON while on tour in support of their eighth studio album.
"Limelight" follows "Vital Signs" as the second preview of the live portion of the 2022 reissues; Rush recently shared a new video for the studio version of "YYZ" from the set.
Due April 15, the 2022 series will be available in six distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) three-CD Deluxe Edition, (3) five-LP Deluxe Edition, (4) one-LP Edition, (5), Digital Deluxe Edition, and (6) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition.
Recorded with producer Terry Brown at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, "Moving Pictures" would become Rush's first album to top the Canadian charts while earning a second top 5 spot in the US following success with 1980's "Permanent Waves." Stream the "Limelight" performance here.
