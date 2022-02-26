.

Rush Stream Live 'Vital Signs' From Moving Pictures Reissue

Bruce Henne | 02-25-2022

Rush Reissue cover art
(hennemusic) Rush are streaming audio of a live version of "Vital Signs" from the forthcoming expanded editions of their "Moving Pictures" 40th anniversary reissue series.

The song is included as part of a full, unreleased concert in the packages that captures the band on the third and final night at Maple Leaf Gardens in their hometown of Toronto, ON while on tour in support of their eighth studio album.

Due April 15, the 2022 editions will be available in six distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) three-CD Deluxe Edition, (3) five-LP Deluxe Edition, (4) one-LP Edition, (5), Digital Deluxe Edition, and (6) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition.

Recorded with producer Terry Brown at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, "Moving Pictures" would become Rush's first album to top the Canadian charts while earning a second top 5 spot in the US following success with 1980's "Permanent Waves." Stream the song and watch the unboxing video here.

