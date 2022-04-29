.

Rush Top Multiple US Charts With Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue

Bruce Henne | 04-29-2022

Rush Reissue cover art
Reissue cover art

(hennemusic) Rush has topped multiple US charts with the recent release of a series of 40th anniversary editions of their 1981 classic, "Moving Pictures." According to Billboard, the reissues have landed the project at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Catalog Albums charts.

"Moving Pictures" also re-enters the Top Album Sales list at No. 2 and the Billboard 200 at No. 11 to deliver the Canadian band their highest rank in nearly a decade.

The 2022 reissues sold 18,000 copies in the US in the week ending April 21, an increase of 7,847% compared to its sales in the previous week. It marks the band's best sales week in over six years, since "R40 Live" sold 24,000 copies in its debut week, when it arrived at No. 14 on Top Album Sales in December of 2015.

Watch an unboxing video and stream a 1981 live version of "Tom Sawyer" from the reissue here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Rush Top Multiple US Charts With Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue

