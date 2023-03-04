Rush Announce Singles 40th Anniversary Reissues

40th Anniversary cover art

(hennemusic) Rush will release a series of 40th anniversary reissues of their 1982 classic, "Signals", on April 28. The 2023 editions will be available in three distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and (3) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. There will also be a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring eight lithographs of Neil Peart's original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on "Signals" only available through the official Rush online store.

Recorded with producer Terry Brown at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, the Canadian band's ninth studio album and its technology-embracing riffs and rhythms continued their forward-thinking trajectory during an ever-shifting 1980s musical landscape.

Launched with lead single "New World Man", "Signals" followed "Moving Pictures" as Rush's second straight album to top the Canadian charts, while it reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

Get more details on the 40th anniversary series and watch the unboxing video here.

