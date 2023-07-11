Rush Legend Alex Lifeson Announce Signature Les Paul

Alex with the guitar

(Prime PR) Epiphone is proud to announce a new collaboration with its luthiers and the legendary RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson with the Epiphone Les Paul Custom Axcess in Ruby. The Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Custom Axcess is available worldwide at authorized Epiphone dealers and on www.epiphone.com.



"This is a stunning guitar, it's beautiful and it sounds great to play," says Alex Lifeson. "You have got to plug it in and play it, it sounds great. You can create a lot of different tones and sounds, and a player at any level can make use of this guitar. Playing guitar takes you to that place in your heart and your soul to express yourself creatively and to just have fun, it is just fun to play, it always has been and always will be."



Created through extensive work with Alex Lifeson and Gibson, Epiphone's Les Paul Custom Axcess in Ruby redefines the boundaries of the classic Les Paul in an accessible, versatile package. This guitar carries all of the traditional tones that have made the Les Paul legendary, along with unprecedented levels of sonic and performance agility. Available in both left and right-handed versions, the Alex Lifeson Les Paul Custom Axcess carries a powerful Epiphone Ceramic Pro neck and Pro Bucker 3 bridge pickups with push/pull coil splitting on the volume controls, along with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo-the world's most efficient vibrato. Along with all of this, the Alex Lifeson Les Paul Custom Axcess still presents that timeless Les Paul look that has remained a classic for more than 60 years, a hardshell guitar case is also included.

