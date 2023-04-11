Rush Legend Geddy Lee Announces Memoir 'My Effin Life'

Video still

(hennemusic) Rush bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee is sharing an update on release plans for his forthcoming memoir. In a new social media post, Lee confirms the project - edited by Noah Eaker and originally due last fall - is entitled "My Effin Life".

Lee previously detailed the origins of the project on Instagram in September 2021, writing, "So, how did I kill time during the pandemic? Little did I know that as of March 2020 I'd be locked down for over a year and a half-the longest time I'd spent in Toronto since I was nineteen and hit the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush. Although Nancy and I had to cancel a bunch of adventures we'd been planning, there were some shiny silver linings to be found at home: teaching my grandson the finer points of baseball and birdwatching, tending to my pups (one of whom was quite ill) and spending the evenings with my lovely better half, glass of Armagnac in hand, as we watched every European mystery show ever produced. Oh, and another thing: I began to write. Words, that is.

"My friend and collaborator on the 'Big Beautiful Book of Bass', Daniel Richler," Lee continued, "saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of (Rush drummer) Neil (Peart)'s passing, "and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return. So I did-reluctantly at first, but then remembering, oh yeah, I like wrestling with words. It's a less physical version of arguing with musical notes, without a Ricky doubleneck breaking my back! And soon my baby-step stories were becoming grownup chapters. Being the nuclear obsessive that I am, I'd write and re-write them, reassessing perspectives in the narrative not just by scouring my memory banks but my diaries and piles of photo albums too. I was piecing together a mystery of a different kind."

Rush will release a series of 40th anniversary reissues of their 1982 classic, "Signals", on April 28.

Get release date details and view the cover image here.

Related Stories

April 4th Will Be Declared Big Time Rush Day

Rush Stream Digital Man Visualizer From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue

Blues Legend Bobby Rush Releases New Single 'One Monkey Can Stop A Show

Rush Share 'Chemistry' Visualizer Video From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue

More Rush News