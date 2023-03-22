Rush Share 'Chemistry' Visualizer Video From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) Rush is sharing a new visualizer video for "Chemistry", a track from the forthcoming 40th anniversary reissues for their 1982 album, "Signals."
Due April 28, the 2023 editions will be available in three distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and (3) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. There will also be a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring eight lithographs of Neil Peart's original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on "Signals" only available through the official Rush online store.
Recorded with producer Terry Brown at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, the Canadian band's ninth studio album and its technology-embracing riffs and rhythms continued their forward-thinking trajectory during an ever-shifting 1980s musical landscape.
"Signals" followed "Moving Pictures" as Rush's second straight album to top the Canadian charts, while it reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.
Stream the new "Chemistry" visualizer video here.
Rush Share New Visualizer For The Analog Kid
Maneskin Announce Rush! World Tour
Rush Announce Singles 40th Anniversary Reissues
Former Anvil and Overkill Guitarist Sebastian Marino Dead At 57
Saliva's Wayne Swinny In ICU For Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault- Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Shows- The Offspring Sum 41 and Simple Plan Tour- 3 Doors Down Tour- more
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Saliva's Wayne Swinny In ICU For Brain Hemorrhage
Rush Share 'Chemistry' Visualizer Video From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue
Pink Floyd Invent Electric Theater On Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Series
The Amity Affliction Share 'It's Hell Down Here' Video And Announce Album
VIO-LENCE Announce 2023 Touring Lineup
Dolly Parton Announces BEHIND THE SEAMS: My Life in Rhinestones Book
Tommy Stinson's Cowboys In The Campfire Share 'Dream' Video
Paul Gilbert Shares 'Man On A Silver Mountain' From The Dio Album