.

Rush Share 'Chemistry' Visualizer Video From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue

Bruce Henne | 03-22-2023

Rush Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Rush is sharing a new visualizer video for "Chemistry", a track from the forthcoming 40th anniversary reissues for their 1982 album, "Signals."

Due April 28, the 2023 editions will be available in three distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and (3) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. There will also be a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring eight lithographs of Neil Peart's original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on "Signals" only available through the official Rush online store.

Recorded with producer Terry Brown at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, the Canadian band's ninth studio album and its technology-embracing riffs and rhythms continued their forward-thinking trajectory during an ever-shifting 1980s musical landscape.

"Signals" followed "Moving Pictures" as Rush's second straight album to top the Canadian charts, while it reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

Stream the new "Chemistry" visualizer video here.

Rush Share 'Chemistry' Visualizer Video From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
