Rush Share 'New World Man' Visualizer Video

(hennemusic) Rush is streaming a visualizer video for "New World Man", the lead single from their 1982 album, "Signals", ahead of its inclusion in a series of 40th anniversary reissues.
The song - which features a kinetic, reggae-tinged lilt - was a No. 1 hit in the band's native Canada, and delivered the group the highest-charting US single of their career when it reached No. 21 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Rush's ninth studio album followed "Moving Pictures" as the group's second straight album to top the Canadian charts, while it reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.
Due April 28, the 2023 reissues of "Signals" will be available in three distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and (3) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. There will also be a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring eight lithographs of Neil Peart's original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on "Signals" only available through the official Rush online store.
Check out the "New World Man" visualizer video here.
