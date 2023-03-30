.

Rush Stream Digital Man Visualizer From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue

Bruce Henne | 03-30-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rush Anniversary cover art
Anniversary cover art

(hennemusic) Rush is streaming a new visualizer video for "Digital Man", a track from the forthcoming 40th anniversary reissues for their 1982 album, "Signals."

Recorded with producer Terry Brown at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, the Canadian band's ninth studio album and its technology-embracing riffs and rhythms continued their forward-thinking trajectory during an ever-shifting 1980s musical landscape.

"Signals" followed "Moving Pictures" as Rush's second straight album to top the Canadian charts, while it reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

Due April 28, the 2023 editions will be available in three distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and (3) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. There will also be a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring eight lithographs of Neil Peart's original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on "Signals" only available through the official Rush online store.

The forthcoming release follows last year's arrival of "Moving Pictures" as the latest project in Rush's 40th anniversary reissue series.

Stream the new visualizer video for "Digital Man" here.

Related Stories
Rush Stream Digital Man Visualizer From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue

Blues Legend Bobby Rush Releases New Single 'One Monkey Can Stop A Show

Rush Share 'Chemistry' Visualizer Video From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue

Rush Share New Visualizer For The Analog Kid

Maneskin Announce Rush! World Tour

More Rush News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip - Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video- KISS Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more

AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons'- more

David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago

Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts

Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

Latest News

Slash, Billy Gibbons Lead All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute For CMT Music Awards

Puscifer's Apocalyptical (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

Burning Witches 'Unleash The Beast' With New Video

Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced

Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video

KISS Add Dates North American Farewell Tour

Jimmy Page Shares Demo For Led Zeppelin Classic The Rain Song

Rush Stream Digital Man Visualizer From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue