Rush Stream Visualizer Video For Signals Track 'Losing It'

Reissue art

(hennemusic) Rush is streaming a new visualizer video for "Losing It", in sync with the April 28 release of a series of 40th anniversary reissues of their 1982 album, "Signals."

Recorded with producer Terry Brown at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, the Canadian band's ninth studio album and its technology-embracing riffs and rhythms continued their forward-thinking trajectory during an ever-shifting 1980s musical landscape.

"Signals" followed "Moving Pictures" as Rush's second straight album to top the Canadian charts, while it reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

Due April 28, the 2023 editions is now available in three distinct configurations, including (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and (3) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. There will also be a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring eight lithographs of Neil Peart's original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on "Signals" only available through the official Rush online store.

The releases follows last year's arrival of "Moving Pictures" as the latest project in Rush's 40th anniversary reissue series.

Stream the "Losing It" visualizer video here.

