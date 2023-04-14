Rush Stream Visualizer Video For Signals Track 'The Weapon'

Reissue cover art

(hennemusic) Rush is streaming a new visualizer video for "The Weapon", a track from the forthcoming 40th anniversary reissues for their 1982 album, "Signals."

The band refers to the song (subtitled as being "Part II of Fear") as "a rumination on personal apprehension and doubt that also serves as a modernized offshoot of the mob-mentality prejudices of 'Witch Hunt' (a.k.a. "Part III of Fear") from 'Moving Pictures'. 'The Weapon' also became another Rush concert favorite featuring a videoscreen-projected introduction courtesy of Count Floyd, one of Joe Flaherty's many notable characters from SCTV."

Recorded with producer Terry Brown at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, the Canadian band's ninth studio album and its technology-embracing riffs and rhythms continued their forward-thinking trajectory during an ever-shifting 1980s musical landscape.

"Signals" followed "Moving Pictures" as Rush's second straight album to top the Canadian charts, while it reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

Due April 28, the 2023 editions will be available in three distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and (3) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. There will also be a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring eight lithographs of Neil Peart's original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on "Signals" only available through the official Rush online store.

