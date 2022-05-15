Saving Vice Premiere 'White Rabbit' Video

Saving Vice have shared a music video for their brand new track "White Rabbit". The song is the first track off of the band's upcoming sophomore album.
Vocalist Tyler Small had this to say, "This song is a big step for us towards the new sounds we're experimenting with on the new record. It's the second song we've ever released with rap. We really think it is another testament to our song-writing abilities and diversity.
"The White Rabbit is a metaphor for temptation that leads you into your bad habits, but the song is about self-awareness and looking inwards to discover the roots of your own grave that we tend to dig ourselves when we're going through the worst.
"It's easy to fall back into bad coping mechanisms when you can't look at yourself retrospectively." Watch the video below:
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Launches PTSD Charity With Special Contest
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns With Warhorse
Opeth Expand In Cauda Venenum For Special Reissue
Metal Supergroup Hail The Horns Stream New Song H.T.H.
The Aquadolls Deliver Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up) Video
Minus The Bear's David Knudson Celebrates Solo Album With Varv Video
Dave Stewart Introduces Ebony McQueen With New Video