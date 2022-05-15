.

Saving Vice Premiere 'White Rabbit' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-15-2022

Saving Vice Photo courtesy Breakout PR
Photo courtesy Breakout PR

Saving Vice have shared a music video for their brand new track "White Rabbit". The song is the first track off of the band's upcoming sophomore album.

Vocalist Tyler Small had this to say, "This song is a big step for us towards the new sounds we're experimenting with on the new record. It's the second song we've ever released with rap. We really think it is another testament to our song-writing abilities and diversity.

"The White Rabbit is a metaphor for temptation that leads you into your bad habits, but the song is about self-awareness and looking inwards to discover the roots of your own grave that we tend to dig ourselves when we're going through the worst.

"It's easy to fall back into bad coping mechanisms when you can't look at yourself retrospectively." Watch the video below:

