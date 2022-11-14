Scotty McCreery Releases 'It Matters To Her' Video

Scotty McCreery has released a music video for his new single, "It Matters To Her". The track comes from his "Same Truck: The Deluxe Album," which will arrive this Friday, November 18th.

The deluxe edition will be released on vinyl, CD and digital, and feature the original 2021 album, along with six songs that were not included on the original release.

The new video was filmed in North Carolina and directed by Austin, Texas-based filmmaker Jeff Ray, who has directed four other McCreery music videos (“Five More Minutes,” “This is It,” “In Between,” and “Damn Strait”).

McCreery had this to say, “I wanted to really focus the video on Gabi and our preparations for Avery’s arrival. We filmed some of it over the course of several months at home in Raleigh when we were getting the nursery ready.

"We also filmed some of it at our place at North Topsail Beach. I think you can see in the video how excited we were getting for Avery to get here as well as how amazing Gabi was throughout the entire pregnancy.” Watch the video below:

