Scotty McCreery Streams New Album 'Rise and Fall'

(EBM) On the heels of his sixth No. 1 hit on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Chart with lead single "Cab in a Solo," Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery releases his fifth studio album Rise and Fall, today, May 10.

"I've been living with this record for months...it is more me than any I've ever made, and I'm so excited for the world to finally hear it," said McCreery. Stream the album here.

"Across the 13-track collection, McCreery exhibits his continued growth as a vocalist and songwriter," notes Holler, while Country Now calls it "his best record yet," as Rise and Fall finds him exploring not only heartbreak but rowdy nights, nostalgia, faith, newfound joy, fatherhood and enduring love, resulting in a project full of insightful storytelling. The album was produced by McCreery's longtime production team of Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis.

McCreery co-wrote 12 of the 13 songs on the album, which Billboard observes, "Light-hearted fare such as 'Stuck Behind a Tractor' and 'And Countin'' mesh with heartbreak brushoffs such as 'Lonely,' the bluegrass-inflected album-closer 'Porch' and the faith-filled 'Red Letter Blueprint.'"

"I know every artist says it, but this is truly my favorite album I've made so far," shares McCreery. "I wanted to create an album that reflected the music I grew up on and wasn't chasing trends. So, I brought several of my songwriting buddies to the mountains of North Carolina to sit down and write a full-on country album that told a story, start to finish, and spoke to my soul. We've been performing most of the album live on the road and the response from the audiences has been overwhelming. I'm excited for everyone to finally hear Rise and Fall."

The North Carolina native knows all too well there's a rhythm to life and a cycle of ups and downs. And right now, he's on the upswing.

Now 30 years old and a seasoned country music veteran selling out concerts across the globe with six No. 1 hits under his belt, McCreery is also a dedicated husband and father, welcoming a son named Avery in 2022, whose impact on the singer is highlighted in several songs on the album. Recently, he even celebrated the milestone of all milestones for a guy who grew up on Randy Travis, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Ronnie Milsap; he was invited by his musical hero Garth Brooks to become the newest member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry. McCreery was just welcomed into the Opry family last month by two more of his heroes, Josh Turner and Randy Travis.

But folks like McCreery know it means more when you've seen the other side. For him, each highlight has come in contrast to a challenge - things like the loss of his first record deal and the year of naysaying uncertainty that followed before he built himself up again, brick by brick. As a result, Rise and Fall comes from an artist who knows to appreciate the ride - no matter where it leads.

"I feel like we're on the rise now, but I've fallen pretty low as well," McCreery admits. "I learned from every little part of that, and it helped me to know who I was as a person - let alone an artist. The rises and the falls helped craft these songs. They made this album what it is."

The album features No. 1 hit "Cab in a Solo" which was most added at Country radio upon its debut, with Billboard praising, "McCreery has been on a hot streak of well-crafted, notably performed songs," upon the track's release, noting he "continues to slake music listeners' affinity for '90s country, thanks to a neo-traditional sound connected to vivid lyricism."

In addition to the lead single McCreery has been rolling out a taste of the new music all year to great acclaim. Most recent release "Lonely" left Saving Country Music saying, "The mainstream country star has always charmed us with the richness of his voice..." while Taste of Country called the spiritual "Red Letter Blueprint," "nostalgic yet fresh" and Country Now notes " "Pure joy emulates through McCreery's baritone voice," on "Love Like This" while also calling "Can't Pass the Bar," "the perfect soundtrack to a Friday night." A full listing of the album's songs follows.

Rise and Fall track listing

(Songwriters in parentheses)

Little More Gone (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell)

Cab in a Solo (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Frank Rogers)

Lonely (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell)

Can't Pass the Bar (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Cale Dodds, Frank Rogers)

Hey Rose (Jay Brunswick, Jeremy Bussey, Bobby Hamrick)

Fall of Summer (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Frank Rogers, Monty Criswell)

Love Like This (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis)

Slow Dance (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Monty Criswell)

No Country for Old Men (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Frank Rogers, Monty Criswell)

And Countin' (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Jeremy Bussey)

Stuck Behind a Tractor (Scotty McCreery, Chase McGill, Rhett Akins)

Red Letter Blueprint (Scotty McCreery, Derek George, Brent Anderson, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell)

Porch (Scotty McCreery, Greylan James, Heather Morgan)

