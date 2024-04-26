Scotty McCreery Shares 'Lonely' Single

(EBM) Scotty McCreery may be a happily married father, but that is not stopping him from tapping into a bit of sorrow for his latest release out today, "Lonely," from his upcoming album Rise and Fall. This will be the final song released from Rise and Fall before the album comes out on May 10.

"I love a good heartbreak, honky-tonk country song, and 'Lonely' is definitely that," said McCreery. "Brent, Derek, Frank, Bobby, Jeremy, Monty and I had such a good time writing this song on my back porch in the mountains of North Carolina. This song is so much fun to perform live and have the audience sing along with us. I've had a lot of requests from fans who've heard this song on the road to put it out on streaming. Here you go!"

Written by McCreery with Brent Anderson, Derek George, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Jeremy Bussey and Monty Criswell, "Lonely" is a dark-and-dusky two-stepper drenched in heartbreak. Set in a late-night local hole-in-the-wall and narrated by a guy looking to forget why he came in the bar to begin with, friends join him in his effort to drown out the pain turning the barroom into a sing along.

The newest member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry will also return to the stage where he won hearts across the nation over 13 years ago. McCreery is set to perform his chart-topping hit "Cab in a Solo" on "American Idol" this Sunday, April 28. Catch his guest performance live coast-to-coast on ABC at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and stream on Hulu.

McCreery is also set to return to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday, May 1 with a special performance from the Grand Ole Opry stage. Check local listings for time.

McCreery will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on May 11, just one day after he releases his new album Rise and Fall. The first 400 ticketholders who also purchase the album onsite in the Opry Shop that evening will gain access to an exclusive album release celebration and acoustic performance with Scotty directly following the show in the Opry House's Studio A

